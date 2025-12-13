LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Messi in India: Angry fans throw bottles, chairs after blink-and-miss Messi event

Messi in India: Angry fans throw bottles, chairs after blink-and-miss Messi event

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Dec 13, 2025, 19:34 IST | Updated: Dec 13, 2025, 19:34 IST
Messi in India: Angry fans throw bottles, chairs after blink-and-miss Messi event
Argentina football icon Lionel Messi arrived in Kolkata for the highly-anticipated 'GOAT Tour' of India on Saturday at 2:30 AM. The 2022 FIFA World Cup-winner is all set to participate in different activities in Kolkata and will leave for Hyderabad on the same day, in the first leg of the three-day tour. A giant 70ft statue of Messi is set to be unveiled at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK) in Kolkata, in an outstanding tribute to the 38-year-old. Kolkata Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, legendary Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly and superstar actor Shah Rukh Khan are also set to be present at the event in Kolkata.

Trending Topics

trending videos