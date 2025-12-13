/Messi in India: Angry fans throw bottles, chairs after blink-and-miss Messi event

Argentina football icon Lionel Messi arrived in Kolkata for the highly-anticipated 'GOAT Tour' of India on Saturday at 2:30 AM. The 2022 FIFA World Cup-winner is all set to participate in different activities in Kolkata and will leave for Hyderabad on the same day, in the first leg of the three-day tour. A giant 70ft statue of Messi is set to be unveiled at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK) in Kolkata, in an outstanding tribute to the 38-year-old. Kolkata Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, legendary Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly and superstar actor Shah Rukh Khan are also set to be present at the event in Kolkata.