Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine India review

Mar 08, 2021, 09.05 PM(IST) WION Video Team
After BMW, now Mercedes-Benz is all set to launch its most affordable sedan, the A-Class Limousine, in the Indian market. So, we took it out for a drive on the Indian roads to check its compatibility with our terrains. Check this out.
