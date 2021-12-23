Melting glaciers, wildfires, drought & floods- Year 2021 witnessed extreme weather events

Dec 23, 2021, 07:35 PM(IST) WION Video Team
What comes to mind when we think of the year 2021- Omicron, Tokyo Olympics or COP26 climate summit. Extreme weather events became the new normal this year, there was hardly any country that remained untouched by the impact of climate change.
