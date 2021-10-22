Melbourne reopens after long lockdown, 70% of Australian adults fully vaccinated

Oct 22, 2021, 12:55 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Millions in Melbourne are readying to come out of the world's longest COVID-19 lockdown, people are now visiting pubs, restaurants and hair salons. The city ahs endured 9-ling months of Covid restrictions.
