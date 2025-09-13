LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Meet the “Otroverts”: The new personality type redefining social life

Meet the “Otroverts”: The new personality type redefining social life

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 13, 2025, 15:06 IST | Updated: Sep 13, 2025, 15:06 IST
Meet the “Otroverts”: The new personality type redefining social life
A new personality type, “Otroverts,” is gaining attention. Unlike extroverts or introverts, they tend to avoid group activities and prefer solo pursuits, opting for independence over social circles.

Trending Topics

trending videos