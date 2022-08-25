Meet Senegal's 'plastic man': Modou Fall campaigns to save environment

Published: Aug 25, 2022
While climate change has been a matter of concern worldwide but a man in Senegal has taken an extra step to save his environment. Modou Fall a Senegalese army veteran is now on a mission to ban the use of plastic waste.
