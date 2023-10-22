Meet new MasterChef India 8 Judges: Vikas, Ranveer and Pooja

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 22, 2023, 05:20 PM IST
MasterChef India is back with yet another season and chefs Ranveer Brar, Vikas Khanna and Pooja Dhingra give a lowdown to WION's Zeba Khan on what to expect from season 8, AI threats in food business and how they began on their journey of experimentation with food.

