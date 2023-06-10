Meet India's 'Matka Man' who is on a thirst-quenching mission

There's nothing like a glass of cool, clean drinking water to quench one’s thirst - especially for those who toil hard in the unbearable heat to earn their livelihood and cannot afford to buy packaged drinking water. One good samaritan in New Delhi has taken it upon himself to quench the thirst of one and all. 74-year-old Alagarathanan Natarajan starts his day at three in the morning every day to fill 96 earthen pitchers in and around his neighbourhood. Watch this special story.