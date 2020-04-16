LIVE TV
MEA clears customs for speedy delivery of supplies from China
Apr 16, 2020, 01.45 PM(IST)
A consignment of 5,50,000 antibody testing kits and 100,000 RNA extraction kits was dispatched by Chinese firms to India on Thursday morning for use in the country’s efforts to prevent and control the spread of Covid-19