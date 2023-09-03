May 9 Violence was attempted coup: Pakistan caretaker PM Kakar

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 03, 2023, 08:10 PM IST
Pakistan's caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has alleged that the May 9 violence was part of a wider effort to overthrow the government and target the serving army chief.

