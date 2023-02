It was on January 24 that US-based Hindenburg published its report accusing Adani group of widespread manipulations and malpractices to inflate its stock prices. Adani Group refuted the allegations by publishing a 413-page reply and even went to the extent of terming it as attack against India. Hindenburg shot back with a rejoinder. Watch, Mauritius Finance Minister Mahen Kumar Seeruttun speaks to WION more on this.