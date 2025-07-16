Live TV
LOGIN
v
logout
Live TV
World
India
Business
Entertainment
Hollywood
Bollywood
Sports
Cricket
Football
Opinions
videos
Photos
Webstory
Gravitas
Lifestyle
Science
Tech
Wion
/
Videos
/
Massive fissure opens in Earth's crust: eruption sends lava flowing
Edited By
WION Video Desk
Published:
Jul 16, 2025, 22:29 IST
| Updated:
Jul 16, 2025, 22:29 IST
Videos
Jul 16, 2025, 22:29 IST
Massive fissure opens in Earth's crust: eruption sends lava flowing
Massive Fissure Opens In Earth's Crust: Eruption Sends Lava Flowing | GRAVITAS
Trending Topics
Massive Fissure Opens In Earth's Crust: Eruption Sends Lava Flowing | GRAVITAS
trending videos
Russia-Ukraine war: Ukrainian spy shot dead in cold blood on Kyiv street
Scientists detect biggest black hole merger ever!
Chinese Bio-Terrorism Connect: University Of Michigan Faces US Federal Investigation
Flash Flood Warnings Blanket Tri-State Area, Subways Disrupted
Philippines Edges Closer to Taiwan Amid Chinese Threats; Manila Edges Closer to Taipei | World DNA
Violent clashes erupt between far-right groups and migrants in Spanish town
UK Biobank Completes First 100,000 Full‑Body Scans, Landmark Leap in Disease Research
Israel-Syria War: Strikes near Syria's Presidential Palace, Army & Defence ministry HQ
Axiom-4 Crew Splashdown: live images emerge | Crew spent 18 days aboard in ISS
Mystery deepens around silent coup against Xi
Pakistan: Solar Contribution to National Energy Touches 25%; Pak Government Imposes Tax | WION
Axiom 4 Returns After Wrapping Up Two Weeks in Space | Crew Back Home | BREAKING
BREAKING: Shubhanshu Shukla becomes first astronaut to go to ISS | World welcomes Axiom-4 crew
Pulwama attack in terror financing report, FATF says Amazon & PayPal used by terrorists
Russia-Ukraine War: Russia Fires Hundreds Of Drones & Missiles, Ukrainians Brace For More Terror
Donald trump says Coca-Cola agreed to use real cane sugar in US
Russia-Ukraine War: Could Trump’s Tariff Threats Force Putin Into Peace Deal?
Iran slams Ukraine's backing of US-Israel strikes, Tehran protests Ukraine's Israel support
Bangladesh: Violence in Sheikh Hasina's hometown | NCP protest turns violent
Bengaluru Stampede: Karnataka HC directs government to publicly release RCB stampede report
Philippines Edges Closer To Taiwan Amid Chinese Threats
Thailand police arrest 30-year-old Wilawan Emsawat near Bangkok
India-Pakistan tensions: Did Baba Vanga predict the India-Pakistan conflict?
The dating trend where one partner silently withdraws until the relationship dies
Israel-Syria war: Israel bombs Syrian army headquarters, al-Sharaa slams Israel for strikes
Iceland: Volcano erupts from 12th time since 2021; Residents evacuated from nearby town
Israel-Syria Conflict: Fresh Israeli attacks on Syrian capital Damascus
US-Iran talks: White House confirms US envoy continues communication with Iran
Russia-Ukraine war: Russian officials say Russia takes full control of Luhansk
Axiom 4 Splashdown: Shubhanshu Shukla Returns to Earth; Splashdown Off California Coast | BREAKING
Israel Strikes Syria’s Presidential Palace, Military HQ
Israel‑Hamas war: US envoy demands aggressive probe into Mussallet’s murder
Israel-Syria war: Ahmad al-Sharaa accuses Israel of seeking 'chaos' & 'destruction
Israel Syria War: Israel launches air attacks on Damascus, Syrian defense ministry
Bangladesh: Deadly Clashes Erupt in Hasina's Hometown of Gopalganj During an NCP Protest | World DNA
Russia-Ukraine War: Zelensky Responds To Putin's Threat To Conquer All Of Ukraine
Trump attacks Federal reserve chair on interest rate cuts
Thailand PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra suspended over ‘leaked phone call’
YouTube updates monetization rules | AI-made content may lose ad revenue
Israel-Syria War: violence surges in Syria's Sweida, US calls all parties to 'step-back'
Seoul tackles loneliness with mind convenience stores
US Floods: Flooding throws life out of gear in New York & New Jersey
Ukraine: Zelensky using war to tighten grip on power? | Zelensky's wartime under scrutiny
Iceland volcano erupts for 12th time since 2021, spews glowing hot lava
Russia-Ukraine War: Ukraine weapons deal splits Europe: France, Italy opt out
Poll: Cuomo, Curtis Sliwa give tough time to Mamdani