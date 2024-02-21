Mass shooting at Kansas City Chiefs' victory parade

One person was killed and 22 others, including children, were wounded in a mass shooting at the Kansas city chiefs' victory parade in Kansas city, Missouri on the St. Valentine's day. Two men have been charged with second-degree murder over the shooting. But ruling out any nexus to terrorism or homegrown violent extremism, the police said the shooting was the result of a personal altercation that escalated. America, once again, was left stunned, paranoid and grieving. This is the 49th incident of mass shooting in America this year alone. With more guns than inhabitants, the United States has the highest rate of gun deaths of any developed country. Surveys have established that 57% of Americans are in favor of stricter gun laws. But the Republicans, the staunch defenders of America's constitutional right to bear arms, have repeatedly, for years, opposed any effort to tighten gun control measures.