Masked teens wearing hoodies ransack stores in Philadelphia

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 27, 2023, 05:05 PM IST
Flash mob-style robberies targeting high-end retailers have been plaguing the United States and in the latest incident over 100 teens ransacked stores in Philadelphia City Center grabbing merchandise and fleeing on foot. The police say they have made more than a dozen arrests.

