Masked fashionistas and distant models, D&G launches the COVID-era catwalk

Jul 16, 2020, 09.45 PM(IST)
No air kissing and no hugs, a safely distanced front row and face masks were de rigueur as Dolce & Gabbana had to rewrite the rules of high-end fashion engagement with one of the first physical shows of the COVID-19 era on Wednesday (July 15).