LIVE TV

Marking the 85th anniversary of Kristallnacht

WION Video Team  | Updated: Nov 09, 2023, 10:35 AM IST
Kristallnacht occurred on 9 and 10 November 1938, when the Nazi Parties in Germany and Austria launched a wave of attacks on Jews and Jewish property, further escalating their policy of persecution.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos