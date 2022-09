Marilyn Monroe has been all over the news lately, from the controversy after Kim Kardashian wore Marilyn's iconic dress to the Met Gala, to the release of Netflix's Blonde, a biopic about Marilyn's life based on the novel of the same name. More than 60 years after her death at age 36, the “blonde bombshell” is as much of a sensation as she is a mystery. Watch the life and the times of the iconic star in this explained video.