Marco Rubio arrives in Qatar after Israeli strikes

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 16, 2025, 17:07 IST | Updated: Sep 16, 2025, 17:07 IST
U.S. Senator Marco Rubio arrived in Qatar amid heightened Middle East tensions following Israeli airstrikes. Watch to know more on this!

