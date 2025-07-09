LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 09, 2025, 10:00 IST | Updated: Jul 09, 2025, 10:00 IST
Marathi language controversy spark protests and political shutdown in Maharashtra
The Maharashtra government has withdrawn its decision to make Hindi the default third language in primary schools amid political uproar and public backlash. Watch for more details!

