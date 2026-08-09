/Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ Ball to Be Auctioned | Iconic 1986 World Cup Ball Could Fetch $10 Million

Diego Maradona’s legendary “Hand of God” match ball from the 1986 FIFA World Cup quarterfinal between Argentina and England is set to go under the hammer in the United States this month. Heritage Auctions is scheduled to auction the iconic football from August 21 to 23, with an opening bid of $2.5 million. The auction house reportedly expects the historic ball to fetch around $10 million or more. The ball has been authenticated through photo matching, including detailed analysis of video footage and still images from the famous Argentina-England clash. Maradona scored both of Argentina’s goals with the same ball, including the controversial “Hand of God” goal and his celebrated solo effort later known as the “Goal of the Century.”