Manipur: UNLF Militant group signs peace deal
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Nov 30, 2023, 02:30 PM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said the United National Liberation Front, the oldest militant group of Manipur, signed a peace agreement with the Centre.
