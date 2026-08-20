/Manipur Schools, Colleges Shut Amid NRC-Census Row And Rising Protests

Educational institutions across Manipur will remain closed from August 20 to 23 amid a growing law-and-order situation linked to protests over the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and Census 2027. The Manipur government has ordered the closure of schools, colleges, higher educational institutions and universities as protests led by the Campaign for Just and Fair Delimitation continue across several districts. The protesters are demanding that the census be conducted only after implementation of the NRC. Meitei groups argue that the NRC is necessary to identify undocumented migrants who they believe entered Manipur after 1951. The protests have affected markets, public transport and government functioning, while census preparations have also faced disruption. The government has cancelled appointments for certain census training personnel and is considering discussions with lawmakers in New Delhi over the demand to defer the census. The development comes ahead of Census 2027, with the first phase in Manipur scheduled to begin on September 1 following the self-enumeration process.