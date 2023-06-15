Manipur rocket by fresh violence & arson, BJP minister's office gutted after 10 killed in gunfire

The Indian state of Manipur has been on the edge for the last month, and fresh instances of violence & arson erupted earlier this week. A state minister's office was set ablaze in the capital city of Imphal on Wednesday. This was less than 24 hours after nine people, including a woman, were killed. This is the highest toll in a single incident after a fresh wave of violence in Manipur. It is also the second major wave of violence, after initial large-scale clashes that erupted in the first week of May. Violence between members of the Kuki ethnic group, and Mei-teis, the dominant community, erupted on the third of May.