Manipur: Over 160 people killed since May 3 as government tries to negotiate peace

Manipur is reeling from the ethnic violence for almost about three months now. The Kuki and Meitei tribes are fighting each other on a whole host of different issues. The quest is to gain and preserve political representation and economic opportunities for the group and this is what launched the hard violence. An estimated 160 people so far have been killed. The months-long unrest has seen Humanity at its worst in this state. The security forces within the state have been unable to restore peace and security.