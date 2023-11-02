LIVE TV

Manipur government revokes daily curfew relaxation from 5 AM to 10 PM

WION Video Team  | Updated: Nov 02, 2023, 01:40 PM IST
The Indian state of Manipur is again witnessing fresh bouts of violence in the state's capital city of Imphal. A crowd attempted to encircle a police station and demanded weapons.

