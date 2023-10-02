Mangalyaan 2: ISRO starts working on the mission which aims at understanding Mars better

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 02, 2023, 09:15 PM IST
After a very successful and celebrated moon mission, India has now set its eyes on the red planet. India's national space agency ISRO, has begun preparation for Mangalyaan-2, which aims at a better understanding of Mars.

