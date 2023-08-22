Man United part ways with Greenwood amid backlash | WION Sports Extra

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 22, 2023, 10:15 PM IST
Manchester United have been criticised for thier handling of Mason Greenwood. The 21-year-old was accused of attempted rape last year before all charges were dropped in February. There were reports of United reinstating Greenwood in the squad but after facing backlash, they have parted ways with the forward.

