Mali Hostage Release: Jihadist group release hostage Sophie Petronin
Oct 11, 2020, 12.50 PM(IST)
A French aid worker who was kidnapped in the West African country of Mali has been released after almost four years in captivity. Sophie Petronin was captured by Jihadists in 2016.