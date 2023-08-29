Malfunction pauses Toyota's Japanese assembly lines

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 29, 2023, 01:40 PM IST
Toyota the world's top automaker faces a significant production setback all assembly plans in Japan are coming to a standstill due to a malfunction in the production system. As the investigation into the production system malfunction unfolds Toyota spokespersons have indicated that the issue is unlikely to be a result of a Cyber attack. This anomaly has notably obstructed the company's capacity to order essential components forcing the suspension of operations at all 14 assembly plants.

