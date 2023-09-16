Maldives: India vs China election battleground | Inside South Asia

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 16, 2023, 12:15 AM IST
The India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor announced on the sidelines of the recently concluded G20 leaders' summit in New Delhi is being seen as the rival of China's Belt and Road initiative. Can this project halt Beijing's extensive BRI footprint across at least three continents? WION'S Bhairavi Singh gets you the ground report

