Maldives-India Row: Maldives MP urges parliament summoning for foreign & suspended ministers

Maldives MP Mickail Naseem has proposed Maldives Foreign Minister Moosa Zameer & suspended ministers Malsha, Maryam Shiuna, Mahzoom Masjid to be summoned by the Maldives Parliament. Speaking to our correspondent Sidhant Sibal, he said, "So the foreign minister will be summoned to the Parliament floor, and the rest of them, the deputy ministers who have been involved in making these derogatory remarks, they'll be properly summoned to the parliamentary committee, which is a Committee on Foreign Relations." Watch to know more!