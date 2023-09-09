Maldives gets first resident US envoy as Washington strives for wider influence in Indo-Pacific

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 09, 2023, 03:25 PM IST
Hugo Yue-Ho Yon's Letter of Credence, certifying his position as the first Resident Ambassador of the United States of America (US) to the Republic of Maldives, was accepted by President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih on Wednesday.

