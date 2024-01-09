Maldives faces heat over Anti-India comments, proposes Muizzu's visit to India

The Maldives had proposed a visit by President Mohamed Muizzu to India later this month. President Muizzu, who assumed office in November of last year, has so far visited Turkey, the UAE, and China, since coming to power, marking a departure from the tradition of making India the first foreign destination for a newly-elected Maldivian president. The India visit was proposed before the current diplomatic crisis erupted over derogatory remarks by the ministers of the Muizzu government.