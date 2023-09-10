Maldives Elections | Preliminary Results: No clear winner after first round of voting

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 10, 2023, 01:10 PM IST
After the two leading contenders in the Maldives' presidential election failed to win more than 50% of the vote on Saturday (September 9), a runoff round appeared likely. On Sunday, the first round's official results are expected to be released. But according to early statistics, incumbent President Ibrahim Solih was in second place to his primary competitor Mohamed Muiz, who received 46% of the vote to the former's 40%.

