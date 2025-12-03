/Malaysia to Resume Search for Missing MH370 After 11 Years

Malaysia will restart the search for missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 at the end of December, more than 11 years after the aircraft vanished with 239 people onboard. Transport Minister Anthony Loke confirmed the decision, citing favourable weather conditions. Ocean Infinity will lead the new mission under a “no find, no fee” arrangement, targeting an area assessed as having the highest probability of locating the plane. Families of the victims have welcomed the renewed efforts, hoping the new search will finally provide answers to one of aviation’s greatest mysteries.