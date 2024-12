Round-up of top and latest news from the world of climate:

Advertisment

- Pennsylvania Declares Emergency After Heavy Snowfall

- First Snowfall Of The Season In Upstate New York

- Malaysia Grapples With Severe Floods. Over 137,000 Evacuated

Advertisment

- Storm 'Bora' Pounds Greece, Cars And Debris Piled Up

- Cyclone Fengal Brings Record Rainfall To Puducherry

- No Breakthrough At The Plastic Pollution Talks, Deadline Extended