Malaysia: Former PM Mahathir Mohamad announces candidacy from Langkawi island seat
Published: Oct 11, 2022, 05:10 PM(IST)
WION Video Team
Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has announced that he will contest in general elections which are to be held next month but did not clarify on whether he will take the Prime Minister office once again or not.
