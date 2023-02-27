Making green petrol from water & CO2 - Porsche eFuels project | WION Pitstop

Porsche, with several partners, has started producing green gasoline to save internal combustion engines! The company claims that its 'e-fuel' is climate neutral and aimed at replacing regular gasoline in vehicles with traditional internal combustion engines. The eFuel making process begins by splitting water into its constituent components - Hydrogen and Oxygen. Next, Carbon Dioxide is extracted either from the surrounding air or biowaste. After this, Hydrogen and Carbon Dioxide are synthesized to create methanol. The methanol gets converted into gasoline in the final step. Using eFuels would allow for an 85 per cent reduction in CO2 emissions! Moreover, since wind turbines provide the electricity for electrolysis, the production becomes almost carbon-neutral. In the pilot phase, eFuel production of around 130,000 litres per year is planned at Haru Oni. Initially, the fuel will be used in lighthouse projects such as the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup and at Porsche Experience Centres. By 2026, the production is expected to scale up to 55 million litres of fuel annually.