/Mahbubul Alam Hanif gets death sentence for 2024 uprising murders

Mahbubul Alam Hanif has been sentenced to death over murders linked to Bangladesh’s 2024 uprising, marking a significant development in the legal proceedings surrounding the deadly unrest. The case is part of the wider reckoning over violence during the protests that reshaped Bangladesh’s political landscape. The verdict has drawn attention to accountability for killings during the uprising and the ongoing legal fallout from the events of 2024. WION brings you the latest developments from Bangladesh.