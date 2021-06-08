Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandaughter Lata Ramgobin convicted in $442,000 scam

Jun 08, 2021, 08:00 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandaughter Lata Ramgobin was found guilty in a six-million rand fraud and forgery case, and has been sentenced to seven years in jail by a Durban court.
