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Maharashtra food safety crackdown: FDA raids uncover hygiene lapses at quick commerce store

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 12, 2026, 12:16 IST | Updated: Aug 12, 2026, 12:16 IST
The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cracked down hard on the booming quick-commerce sector, suspending the food license of a Blinkit dark store in Malad West, Mumbai.

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