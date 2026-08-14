/Maharashtra: basic Marathi compulsory for rickshaw, auto & cab drivers

More than 100,000 drivers in Maharashtra have reportedly learned Marathi, highlighting the growing focus on language proficiency among the state’s driving workforce. However, not all of those who have learned the language have been tested or formally certified, creating a gap between language training and official certification. The development comes amid Maharashtra’s wider efforts to promote Marathi-language proficiency among drivers and improve communication with passengers and commuters. The numbers raise questions about how many drivers have completed the required testing process, how certification is being implemented and what the next steps will be for those who remain uncertified.