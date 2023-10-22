Maha Ashtami: Day 8 of the Navratri festival | Durga Puja celebrations | India News

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 22, 2023, 11:10 PM IST
The eighth day of the Navratri festival is known as Maha Ashtami. It is also referred to as Durga Ashtami or Ashtami. Hindus who revere the goddess Durga celebrate this day. Devotees honor Maa Mahagauri, the eighth manifestation of Maa Durga, on Maha Ashtami. Maa Mahagauri is a representation of tranquility, calm, and purity. It is thought that Maa Mahagauri rewards and cleanses her followers of their misdeeds on this day.

