Magician responsible for AI-generated Joe Biden calling voters
In January what authorities believe might be the first known attempt to use AI to interfere with the US election, thousands of people in the US received a robocall. The robocall used fake audio of US President Joe Biden asking voters to save their ballot for the general election scheduled to take place in November. While the authorities have issued cease and desist orders to two Texas companies. A New Orleans magician named Paul Carpenter has come forward to take responsibility for the same.