Magic Of Movies Briefly Returns To Gaza | The West Asia Post

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 18, 2023, 09:50 PM IST
Kids and their parents in gaza are headed to the beach, as they plan to spend their evening watching cartoons in the open-air theatre. Movie theatres have been closed in the region since the first intifada, but programs like such offer them some much-needed respite to Gazans. Ghadi Francis gets you more

