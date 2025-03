Armenia's Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan has said that Made-in-India defence equipment are of interest to his country with key focus on reforming his country's defense sector, something that is not against "any third country". Armenia and India have significantly deepened their defense cooperation in recent years, with India emerging as a key supplier of military equipment to Armenia. The country in the South Caucasus has procured Pinaka Multi-Barrel Rocket Launchers, becoming the first international customer of India's indigenously developed defence asset.