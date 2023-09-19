Made in Heaven's Sobhita Dhulipala talks about her style display

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 19, 2023, 10:10 PM IST
Sobhita Dhulipala is a true blue fashionista who makes looking good easy. From her on-screen goddess vibes to off-screen chic fuss-free personality, she always manages to bring her A-game with no fashion police ever giving her a ticket. We last saw her breathing life to cool cat Tara in Made in Heaven season 2 and she’s back to doing best, looking stylish as she walks for The Wedding Tales, DLF Mall of India’s fashion show. Sobhita talks to WION’s Zeba Khan as she breaks down how she manages to look so impeccable in everything she wears and whether we will see her in Don opposite Ranveer Singh

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos