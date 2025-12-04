LOGIN
Macron, Xi Vow To Deepen Bilateral Ties: Committed To Peace In Ukraine, Gaza

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Dec 04, 2025, 22:05 IST | Updated: Dec 04, 2025, 22:05 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron and Chinese President Xi Jinping have reaffirmed their commitment to deepening bilateral ties, strengthening economic cooperation, and coordinating on key global flashpoints. Both leaders stressed the need for peace efforts in Ukraine and Gaza, calling for diplomacy, stability, and restraint. This video breaks down what their renewed partnership means for Europe, China, and the wider geopolitical balance.

