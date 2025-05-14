LOGIN
WION Video Team
Written By WION Video Team
Published: May 14, 2025, 16:30 IST | Updated: May 14, 2025, 16:30 IST
Macron plans referendums on social & economic reforms
Race To Power May 14, 2025, 16:30 IST

Macron plans referendums on social & economic reforms

French President Macron proposes referendums on social and economic reforms, including debt reduction, assisted dying, and social media regulations.

Trending Topics

trending videos