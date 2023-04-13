Macron backs 'One China'; Paris has overseas territories & military deployments in Asia-Pacific

Taiwan has lived for decades under constant threat of an invasion by China. Beijing claims Taiwan as a part of its territory to be seized one day, even by force if required. However, many Taiwanese people consider their self-ruled island to be distinct - whether or not independence is ever officially declared. Now, French president Macron has said France won't be a US Vassal on Taiwan. China has never renounced the use of force to bring the democratically governed island under its control. Beijing plans to control strategic choke points and deny access to foreign forces. Some analysts say Macron is seeking to safeguard French interests in the Asia-pacific region. Paris sees itself as a player in the Asia-pacific, due to its overseas territories and military deployments.